Santana extends Las Vegas residency through May 2023

Carlos Santana and his famous band have extended their long-running Las Vegas residency well into the spring of 2023.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced two new eight-date engagements of their An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live show at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The first runs from January 25 through February 5 and the second from May 17 through May 28.

Tickets for all of the new performances go on sale to the general public this Saturday, September 24 at 10 a.m. local time via House of Blues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also call 800-745-3000 to purchase tickets.

Santana fan club members and Citi card members can buy presale tickets starting Wednesday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT; visit CitiPrivatePass.com for more information. House of Blues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales will begin Thursday, September 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

Part of the money from the tickets sold for Santana’s Las Vegas shows benefits the Milagro Foundation, the charity Carlos co-founded that helps young people in impoverished communities around the world. Some proceeds will also be donated to the House of Blues’ Music Forward Foundation, which uses music to help young people develop life skills.

Meanwhile, Santana has three shows left on his current run of House of Blues residency concerts — Sept. 21, 23, 24 and 25 — and the band also has another previously announced eight-date stand this year that’s scheduled from November 2 to November 13.

Visit Santana.com to check out the group’s full tour schedule.

