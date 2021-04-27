Santana lines up new 2021 Las Vegas performances; postpones tour with Earth, Wind & Fire until next year

Credit: Roberto Finizio

With Las Vegas venues planning to reopen soon, Carlos Santana has announced that his “An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live” show will return to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for a series of summer and fall performances this year.

The guitar legend has scheduled three eight-show engagements at the Vegas venue, the first running from August 25 to September 4, the second from November 3 to November 14 and the third from December 1 to December 12.

Tickets for all of the new performances go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m. local time via HouseofBlues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com and Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Citi card members can buy pre-sale tickets now; visit CitiPrivatePass.com for more information. The House of Blues and Live Nation pre-sales will begin today at 10 a.m. PT.

Part of the money from the tickets sold for Santana’s Las Vegas shows will benefit the Milagro Foundation, the charity Carlos co-founded that helps young people in impoverished communities around the world. Some of the proceeds also will be donated to the House of Blues’ Music Forward Foundation, which uses music to help young people develop life skills.

In other news, Santana has rescheduled his postponed Miraculous Supernatural tour with Earth, Wind & Fire until 2022. The trek now will kick off June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California, and is mapped out through an August 27 concert in Tampa, Florida.

“We look forward to bringing you the sounds of Light and Love next year,” Carlos and his band say in a statement. “Thankfully, we are all getting through this together and we are all stronger and wiser. We wish you GOD SPEED.”

Visit Santana.com to check out all of the dates.

