Santana postpones six more shows following Carlos Santana’s onstage collapse last week

Following Carlos Santana‘s onstage collapse last Tuesday during a show in the Detroit suburb of Clarkston, Michigan, his band immediately postponed a concert the following night in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and now the group has postponed six additional performances.

The affected shows, which will be rescheduled, were to have taken place on June 8 in Noblesville, Indiana; June 9 in Cincinnati; July 10 in Milwaukee as part of the city’s Summerfest event; July 12 in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 in Dallas, Texas; and July 16 in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas.

Carlos’ illness during the Clarkston show has been reported as “serious heat exhaustion and dehydration,” and the guitar legend’s manager, Michael Vrionis, explains in a statement that the concerts are being postponed “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”

He adds, “Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.” Carlos will turn 75 on July 20

Santana is scheduled to resume touring on July 23 with a performance at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis says. “Santana profoundly regrets…these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Tickets purchased for the postponed concerts will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Visit Santana.com to check out all of the band’s confirmed shows.

