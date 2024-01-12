Santana releases new single with Run DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels

Candid Records

Santana has teamed with Run DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels for a new song, “Let The Guitar Play,” which reimagines his 2021 release “Song for Cindy.”

The new take, produced by Lino Nicolosi, Nicolosi Team and Narada Michael Walden, features Carlos Santana’s signature guitar style mixed with an EDM-style drum beat and a poetic rap by DMC.

“Now, more than ever, it is essential that we heal life, people, and the planet,” Carlos shares. “This music is assigned and designed to touch your heart, take you out of your misery, and to remind you that you are significant, meaningful, and can make a difference in the world.”

He adds that it was a “joy to collaborate” with DMC and the producers, noting, “Our collective vision is to heal and to bring light and peace. Please join us!”

You can listen to “Let The Guitar Play” now via digital outlets or watch the video on YouTube.

The song release comes as Santana is getting ready to return to the stage in Las Vegas. His An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency returns to the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, January 24, with dates booked through May. A complete list of shows can be found at santana.com.

