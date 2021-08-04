Santana to release lead single from upcoming album this month; announces new label deal

Credit: Maryanne Bilham

Carlos Santana has announced plans to release the first single from his band’s forthcoming studio album, Blessings and Miracles, later this month.

Coinciding with the news, the legendary guitarist has announced that the star-studded project will be released as part of a new global deal he’s signed with the BMG label.

“I am honored to partner with BMG to release Blessings and Miracles,” Carlos says in a statement. “I would like to thank everyone at BMG for sharing our collective commonality-vision to touch people’s hearts with energy, conviction and integrity. Now more than ever, we need songs and melodies to remind us that we are significant, meaningful and that life is full of blessings and miracles.”

BMG executive Thomas Scherer adds, “Listening to and feeling this album is an embrace of the source from where we all come from. Blessings and Miracles is full of joy, and we are grateful to be his partner in spreading this musical treasure to his fans and new fans everywhere around the world.”

Santana recently revealed to ABC Audio that Blessings and Miracles will feature guest appearances by Steve Winwood, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Living Colour frontman Corey Glover and Fifth Harmony‘s Ally Brooke, among others. In addition, Carlos reported that hit-making songwriter Diane Warren and country star Chris Stapleton have contributed tunes to the album.

Carlos’ next performance will be at the star-packed “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” event taking place August 21 in New York City’s Central Park. The Santana band then is slated to kick off a new series of Las Vegas residency dates at the House of Blues on August 25. Check out the group’s full schedule at Santana.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.