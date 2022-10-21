Santana’s chart-topping collaborative album ‘Shaman’ marks 20th anniversary Saturday

Twenty years ago this Saturday, Santana followed up their massively successful 1999 comeback album Supernatural with another chart-topping and collaboration-filled record: Shaman.
Released on October 22, 2002, Shaman debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. The album featured one major Billboard Hot 100 hit, “The Game of Love,” featuring pop singer/songwriter Michelle Branch, which peaked at #5.
The song, which was co-written by New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander and hit-making songwriter Rick Nowels, went on to win a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.
Like Supernatural, Shaman paired guitar legend Carlos Santana with various performers from different genres, including pop/R&B singers Seal and Macy Gray, Chad Kroeger of the rock band Nickelback, nu-metal group P.O.D., pop singer Dido, multicultural rock outfit Ozomatli, roots rocker Citizen Cope, hip-hop artist Melky Jean and opera legend Plácido Domingo.
Kroeger appears on a song titled “Why Don’t You & I” that he wrote. Since Nickelback’s label didn’t want the track to be released as a single, Santana rerecorded the tune with vocals by Alex Band of the group The Calling and issued that version, which ended up reaching #8 on the Hot 100.
Matchbox Twenty‘s Rob Thomas, who co-wrote and sang the Supernatural smash “Smooth,” also lent his songwriting talents to two tracks on Shaman.
Original Santana drummer Michael Shrieve co-wrote and played on a track titled “Aye Aye Aye.”
Shaman has been certified two-times Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 2 million copies in the U.S.
Here’s the full track list of Shaman:
“Adouma”
“Nothing at All” — featuring Musiq (Rob Thomas, Cori Rooney)
“The Game of Love” — featuring Michelle Branch (Gregg Alexander, Rick Nowels)
“You Are My Kind” — featuring Seal (Rob Thomas)
“Amoré (Sexo)” — featuring Macy Gray
“Foo Foo” — featuring Tabou Combo
“Victory Is Won”
“Since Supernatural” — featuring Melky Jean & Governor
“America” — featuring P.O.D.
“Sideways” — featuring Citizen Cope
“Why Don’t You & I” — featuring Chad Kroeger
“Feels Like Fire” — featuring Dido
“Aye Aye Aye”
“Hoy Es Adiós” — featuring Alejandro Lerner
“One of These Days” — featuring Ozomatli
“Novus” — featuring Plácido Domingo
