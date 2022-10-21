Santana’s chart-topping collaborative album ‘Shaman’ marks 20th anniversary Saturday

Arista Records/Sony Legacy

Twenty years ago this Saturday, Santana followed up their massively successful 1999 comeback album Supernatural with another chart-topping and collaboration-filled record: Shaman.

Released on October 22, 2002, Shaman debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. The album featured one major Billboard Hot 100 hit, “The Game of Love,” featuring pop singer/songwriter Michelle Branch, which peaked at #5.

The song, which was co-written by New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander and hit-making songwriter Rick Nowels, went on to win a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Like Supernatural, Shaman paired guitar legend Carlos Santana with various performers from different genres, including pop/R&B singers Seal and Macy Gray, Chad Kroeger of the rock band Nickelback, nu-metal group P.O.D., pop singer Dido, multicultural rock outfit Ozomatli, roots rocker Citizen Cope, hip-hop artist Melky Jean and opera legend Plácido Domingo.

Kroeger appears on a song titled “Why Don’t You & I” that he wrote. Since Nickelback’s label didn’t want the track to be released as a single, Santana rerecorded the tune with vocals by Alex Band of the group The Calling and issued that version, which ended up reaching #8 on the Hot 100.

Matchbox Twenty‘s Rob Thomas, who co-wrote and sang the Supernatural smash “Smooth,” also lent his songwriting talents to two tracks on Shaman.

Original Santana drummer Michael Shrieve co-wrote and played on a track titled “Aye Aye Aye.”

Shaman has been certified two-times Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 2 million copies in the U.S.

Here’s the full track list of Shaman:

“Adouma”

“Nothing at All” — featuring Musiq (Rob Thomas, Cori Rooney)

“The Game of Love” — featuring Michelle Branch (Gregg Alexander, Rick Nowels)

“You Are My Kind” — featuring Seal (Rob Thomas)

“Amoré (Sexo)” — featuring Macy Gray

“Foo Foo” — featuring Tabou Combo

“Victory Is Won”

“Since Supernatural” — featuring Melky Jean & Governor

“America” — featuring P.O.D.

“Sideways” — featuring Citizen Cope

“Why Don’t You & I” — featuring Chad Kroeger

“Feels Like Fire” — featuring Dido

“Aye Aye Aye”

“Hoy Es Adiós” — featuring Alejandro Lerner

“One of These Days” — featuring Ozomatli

“Novus” — featuring Plácido Domingo

