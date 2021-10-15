Santana’s star-studded new album ‘Blessings and Miracles’ arrives today; Carlos Santana shares highlights

BMG

Santana‘s latest studio album, Blessings and Miracles, gets its release today.

The 15-track collection follows a similar template to the band’s massively successful 1999 album, Supernatural, with guitar legend Carlos Santana and his group collaborating with guest artists from various musical genres.

At a recent New York City press event, Carlos reflected on collaborating with such a diverse array of musicians.

“We don’t leave anybody out,” he noted. “This is why Supernatural worked, and this is why Blessings and Miracles, I’m getting a lot of feedback [about] how [many] people identify with it. I don’t know the word genre. I don’t know what that means. I only play from the heart, for the heart.”

Like Supernatural, Blessings and Miracles finds Santana teaming up with Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas — this time on song called “Move” that, like its predecessor “Smooth,” blends melodic pop and rock with a Latin groove.

“This song…makes me realize energy is very welcome in our hearts, because it makes you feel like you’re 17 years old, with a lot of thirst for adventure,” Carlos said.

Another standout track on Blessings and Miracles is a cover of the Procol Harum classic “A Whiter Shade of Pale” featuring Steve Winwood.

Carlos revealed that he asked Winwood to record the cover with him a few years ago when they were both playing a concert at London’s Hyde Park.

“I said, ‘Hey, man, I want to do ‘Whiter Shade of Pale’ with you. You play Hammond organ and singing it,'” Carlos recalled, “‘but I want to do it ‘Spanish Harlem’ style…you know, put some real sex in it.'”

Carlos said the track was one of his favorites on the album, “because [Winwood’s] voice is so iconic.”

Here’s Blessings and Miracles full track list:

“Ghost of Future Pull”/”New Light”

“Santana Celebration”

“Rumbalero” (featuring Salvador Santana & Asdru Sierra)

“Joy” (Carlos Santana & Chris Stapleton)

“Move” (Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Zac Barnett & American Authors)

“A Whiter Shade of Pale” (featuring Steve Winwood)

“Break” (featuring Ally Brooke)

“She’s Fire” (Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana)

“Peace Power” (featuring Corey Glover)

“America for Sale” (featuring Kirk Hammett & Mark Osegueda)

“Breathing Underwater” (featuring Stella Santana, Avi Snow, MVCA)

“Mother Yes”

“Song for Cindy”

“Angel Choir” (featuring Gayle Moran Corea)/”All Together” (featuring Chick Corea)

“Ghost of Future Pull II”

