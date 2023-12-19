Santa’s Sleigh from “Elf” Is Back In New York

This would make a great family Christmas card picture. The sleigh from the 2003 movie “Elf” is in New York City waiting for you to climb aboard for a Christmas photo. The red 18-foot sleigh with the Clausometer on the dashboard is parked in Manhattan, right outside Bergorf Goodman Department Store. It’s there in recognition of the Will Ferrell Christmas classic that’s celebrating its 20th anniversary. It’s on loan from the Halesite Fire Department in Huntington, Long Island. It was gifted to the firefighters years ago by Mark Bozek, a local, who bought the one-ton sleigh for 12-thousand-dollars in a movie memorabilia auction.