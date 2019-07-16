Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban score Emmy nominations for Tony Awards opening song

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards ProductionsLast year, Sara Bareilles received an Emmy nomination for her role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, but she didn't win. Now, she's just scored a second nod...and it's for writing a song about not winning awards.

Sara and her pal Josh Groban are nominated together in the category of Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for writing "This One's for You," the opening number of the 72nd annual Tony Awards. In the song, Sara and Josh sing about how losing at the Tony Awards is no big deal, and they should know, since neither one of them has ever won a major award.

"We are your hosts/And we're perfectly suited to be/Because, did you know?/Neither one of us has ever won anything," they sang, before noting that they were both "shocked" on behalf of the other at that fact.

They then continue with the chorus: "This is for the people who lose/'Cause both of us have been in your shoes."

In addition to Sara's previous Emmy nod, both Josh and Sara have been nominated for Grammys and Tonys, but have yet to take one home. Josh has won a few Billboard Awards, however, while Sara won an ASCAP Pop Music Award, as well as Broadway.com award for Favorite Female Replacement, for her role in Waitress.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

