Sara Bareilles celebrates three years of "Waitress" on Broadway: "I will forever be thankful"

Josh LehrerThe hit musical Waitress marks its third anniversary on Broadway this week, and the show’s songwriter, Sara Bareilles, is commemorating the milestone.

“This show that changed my life opened 3 years ago today,” Sara tweeted Wednesday. “I will forever be thankful. It really IS amazing what baking can do. Happy 3rd birthday to our sweet @WaitressMusical.”

In honor of the anniversary, Sara has released the original demo version of the show’s hit ballad, “She Used to be Mine.”

She also shared with Entertainment Weekly an excerpt of a letter she wrote to director Diane Paulus and musical director Nadia DiGiallonardo after writing her first iteration of the song, which is sung by the main character, Jenna. She's a pregnant waitress who's stuck in a bad marriage, and starts an affair with her OB-GYN. She's also a whiz at baking pies.

“Hello ladies! I am nearing the end of my recording and just wanted to reach out and say I have birthed my first rough idea for Jenna’s ballad,” Sara wrote in her letter.

“This is a super simple song, but it feels like an appropriate approach to Jenna’s moment of reflection of realizing just exactly what’s at stake in her life.”

Sara's letter continued, “It felt like a moment for her to describe herself in her own words, and be brutally honest with herself about who she was and the mistakes that she made. As I said, this is just a rough idea, but I actually really love the simplicity of it. Pleading, heartfelt and raw.”

The show is currently playing on Broadway, on tour and on London’s West End.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.