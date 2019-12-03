Sara Bareilles hosting final 'Waitress' "Cast Album Karaoke" on December 17

Josh Lehrer

Ever dreamed of making it to the Broadway stage? Waitress theater-goers will get their last chance to sing on stage at New York's Brooks Atkinson Theatre for the show's "Cast Album Karaoke" series.

The final edition of "Cast Album Karaoke" will be hosted by Waitress composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles and will take place following the 7 p.m. performance on Tuesday, December 17. Audience members will be able to sign up before the performance for the chance to sing one minute of any song in the show, accompanied by the on stage band.

Katharine McPhee stars as Jenna for Waitress’ final run of shows, ending January 5, 2020. But the show will live on in London: Sara will play the role of Jenna in Waitress’ West End production. Her six-week run kicks off January 27.

