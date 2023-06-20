Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall’s Cameo

The fans of Sex and the City were shocked to learn that Kim Cattrall was making a comeback following her historic fight with Sarah Jessica Parker.

The actress will make a quick cameo in the Season 2 finale of the follow-up series And Just Like That.

Kim Cattrall was probably the least likely celebrity that fans of Sex and the City could have expected to hear mentioned in connection with Season 2 of And Just Like That, but she’s still returning to the show as Samantha.

Sarah said, “I was really excited about the idea.”

She continued, “I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it’s just really nice to see. It’s really nice. I was really pleased.”

She added, “We just thought it was a really nice idea to put a face to the text, really in large part to celebrate the 25 years of [SATC].”

