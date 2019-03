Sarah Jessica Parker has decided to try her hand at the wine business. Sarah is teaming up with the New Zealand-based wine company Invivo to debut a Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé this Summer. She plans on being very hands-on throughout the entire process, “I am a true wine lover …so this is a very exciting and fun project for me” Parker said in a statement. She is still working on a name for the brand. What would you call it?