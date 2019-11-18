Sarah McLachlan lines up another three-night engagement in Las Vegas

Kharen Hill

Kharen HillSarah McLachlan is heading back to Las Vegas next year for a special three-night engagement.

She’ll return to Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater from February 19 to 22 for An Intimate Evening of Songs and Storytelling. She previously performed a three-night-only show at the Encore Theater back in April.

During each of the three nights, Sarah will perform some of her most popular hits -- including “I Will Remember You,” “Angel,” “Building a Mystery” and more -- accompanied only by a cellist. She’ll also reveal the stories behind the songs.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

