Sarah Paulson and “Run” Sets A New Record For Hulu!

The Hulu suspense thriller Run has set the record for Hulu’s most-watched movie ever.

To top it off the film has also set the record for the most talked-about Hulu Original Film to date and the movie has only been out since November 20.

Run was supposed to be released in theaters on Mother’s Day weekend, but as with so many other films, COVID-19 halted those plans.

The movie is about a teenager who finds out that her mom has an evil plan and has scored a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Have you had the chance to check out Run?