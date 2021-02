After graduating from high school, Jennie Lee (Justine Bateman) and her rock-‘n’-roll band, the Mystery, head to Florida to audition for a summer gig. Along the way they have a few mishaps, including getting their van totaled and adding a male keyboardist to their all-female lineup. But club owner Falcon (Liam Neeson) is impressed by the group, and they land the job. Will fraying friendships, drug use and love affairs dash the band’s musical dreams? Read more.