Satisfaction! The Rolling Stones become the first band to score #1 albums in the UK in six decades

Polydor/Interscope/UMe

The Rolling Stones have made UK chart history, as the new reissue of the group’s 1973 album Goats Head Soup has landed at #1 on the country’s Official Albums Chart, making the British rock legends the first band ever to top the tally in six different decades.

The Stones reissue edged out young UK singer/songwriter Declan McKenna‘s new album, Zeros, for the top spot.

Goats Head Soup previously spent two weeks at #1 on the Official Albums Chart after its initial 1973 release. The Rolling Stones have reached the pinnacle of the tally a total of 13 times, tying them for the second most chart-topping albums with Elvis Presley and pop star Robbie Williams. Only The Beatles have more #1 albums, 17.

The Stones move ahead of a number of notable artists who’ve reached the top spot of the Official Albums Chart in five decades, including The Beatles, Elvis and Bob Dylan.

As previously reported, Goats Head Soup is available in multiple formats, including a Super Deluxe box set featuring a newly remastered version of the original album; 10 bonus tracks, including alternate versions, outtakes and three previously unheard tracks; and The Brussels Affair, a 15-track live album recorded on The Stones’ fall 1973 tour.

By Matt Friedlander

