Saturday Night Live (1975-Now)

Live from New York for more than four decades, celebrity hosts join an award-winning ensemble cast to perform comedic sketches, satirical news and digital shorts, alongside popular musical acts. Capturing the pop-culture zeitgeist, the show’s sketches and segments often go viral the next day. Over the years, cast members have included Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, Seth Meyers, Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, and many more, as well as recurring guests such as Alec Baldwin, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Martin. From executive producer Lorne Michaels, “SNL” is widely considered an American late-night institution and continues to earn critical praise.