‘Saturday Night Live’ Breaks Its Own Record for Most Emmy Nominations Ever

Saturday Night Live adds to its streak of being the most Emmy nominated series in history.

It picked up 9 nominations for this season bringing the grand total of nominations to 315 since it premiered in 1975.

It was nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Bowen Yang and Kate McKinnon were nominated for supporting actor and actress in a comedy series.

Jerrod Carmichael was nominated in the hosting category.

Of the 315 nominations SNL has won 86.

For the last five years they have won the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Who was your favorite guest host on SNL this season?