Save Those Heinz Sauce Packets

Well, Heinz wants you to intentionally collect their sauce packets this summer, and if you do, you could be eligible for prizes. If you haven’t noticed, they’ve been releasing special sauce packets, which will be available through August. They each have one of the 50 states on them . . . and depict a food that state is known for. The idea is to collect as many states as you can . . . and then upload photos of each at Saucemerica.com as you go. It looks like there’s a limit of 3-uploads per day. So don’t wait to post them all at the end. The more states you have, the more entries you get. There are smaller prizes worth $3.00 to $250.00 . . . and grand prizes ranging from $500 to $100,000. At the very least, the first 600,000 participants will automatically get a $1.00 off coupon . . . good for any Heinz condiment at the store. And don’t worry, you don’t have to go to every state to fill up your collection. Heinz is randomly shipping a variety of state packets to restaurants, movie theaters, stadiums, and to-go places. And they’re available for all their sauces . . . including ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, ranch, BBQ, and tartar sauce.