Saved By A Message In A Bottle!

A guy in California, Curtis Whitson,  recently went on a multi-day camping trip with his girlfriend and 13-year-old son.  And they hiked across a river, then couldn’t get back.  The water rose faster than they expected, so they had no way out.  And there was no cell service.  So they had to resort to putting a message in a bottle and sending it over a waterfall in the hopes someone would find it.  They took a green water bottle and scratched the word “HELP” on it.  Then they put a note inside that said, “We are stuck.  We’re at the waterfall.  Get help, please.”  2-hikers found the bottle about a quarter-mile downstream and called for help.  Then a rescue helicopter spotted them around midnight, but had to wait until morning to air-lift them out.  None of them were hurt, and they’re all fine.  Curtis’s son Hunter says he couldn’t believe the message-in-a-bottle idea actually worked.

SHARE