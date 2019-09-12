Saved By A Message In A Bottle!

A guy in California, Curtis Whitson, recently went on a multi-day camping trip with his girlfriend and 13-year-old son. And they hiked across a river, then couldn’t get back. The water rose faster than they expected, so they had no way out. And there was no cell service. So they had to resort to putting a message in a bottle and sending it over a waterfall in the hopes someone would find it. They took a green water bottle and scratched the word “HELP” on it. Then they put a note inside that said, “We are stuck. We’re at the waterfall. Get help, please.” 2-hikers found the bottle about a quarter-mile downstream and called for help. Then a rescue helicopter spotted them around midnight, but had to wait until morning to air-lift them out. None of them were hurt, and they’re all fine. Curtis’s son Hunter says he couldn’t believe the message-in-a-bottle idea actually worked.