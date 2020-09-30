Saved By The Bell Is Coming Back And We Know When!

Thanksgiving gets SAVED BY THE BELL! The highly anticipated reimagining of SAVED BY THE BELL will premiere on Wednesday, November 25th on Peacock. In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater