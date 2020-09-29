‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Coming in November

If you’ve been waiting on the reboot to ‘Saved By the Bell’ you won’t have to wait much longer. The Peacock network has announced that the reboot will premiere on Wednesday, November 25. For the reboot, Zack Morris is now the governor of California and is in trouble for closing too many low-income schools. To help his political standing he proposes to send students from low-income schools to well-funded schools like Bayside. A.C. Slater will also be in the reboot as the gym teacher. Who was your favorite character from ‘Saved By the Bell?’