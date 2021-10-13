“Saved By The Bell Reboot Season 2 Premiere Date – Teaser & Photos

Peacock has announced that season 2 of the popular reboot of “Saved by the Bell” will be premiering on November 24th. According to Peacock, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies are returning as their original characters. Anything can happen in season 2, but apparently “Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past”. It’s unknown if the series will acknowledge the pandemic and or the death of original co-star, Dustin Diamond, who played Screech. Did you watch season 1 of the reboot? Who is your favorite new character on Saved by the Bell? Were/are you team Zack or Slater?