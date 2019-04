Twenty years after its release, “Saving Private Ryan” is returning to theaters. The iconic movie will be back in 600 cinemas on June 2 and June 5 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The film has already been added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry and when it was released made $481 million. To find out if it’s coming to a theater near you, check out the Fathom Events website. How many times have you seen “Saving Private Ryan?” What’s your favorite military-themed film?