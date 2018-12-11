Sawgrass Reopened at Commercial After Multi-Vehicle Rollover Wreck

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that all lanes southbound on the Sawgrass SR-869 have reopened approaching Commercial Boulevard for a multi-vehicle, rollover accident.
All lanes were shutdown for more than an hour for the serious wreck.
Sawgrass Expwy SHUTDOWN SB before Commercial Blvd. Rollover wreck involving several vehicles. Alt: Turnpike.@wsvn @850WFTL @TotalTrafficMIA #TrafficAlert #LaurenLane #SouthFlorida #BrowardCounty #Sawgrass #BeSafe #TuesdayMorning pic.twitter.com/o0aWgG9PGO
— Erika Del Sordo (@LaurenLane7) December 11, 2018