Say Goodbye To KUWTK

Well, we all knew at some point Keeping Up with the Kardashians would come to an end and now we know the end is near. After 14 years on the air, ‘KUWTK’ is coming to an end in 2021. Kim announced the news to fans saying, “After 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin=off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who have watched us for all these years – through the good times, bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”