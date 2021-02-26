Say Goodbye To Mr. Potato Head

Mr. Potato Head is going by simply “Potato Head” now. Hasbro is making the toy gender neutral after 70 years in production. A spokesperson for the company says kids project their own experiences onto the iconic potato, including making a family. She says culture has evolved and the company doesn’t want to limit options when it comes to gender identity or family structure. They plan to sell boxed sets that don’t represent a normative family and will re-brand the classic spud as “Potato Head” starting this year.