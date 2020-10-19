Say Goodbye To Tab

The 1980s died just a little bit more today. And what are the beautiful people going to drink? Coca-Cola just announced it’s killing off TAB . . . which was its first-ever diet soda. It debuted almost 60 years ago but really hit its stride in the ’70s and ’80s. It’s fallen off the radar a little bit since then . . . and lots of other diet sodas have become way more popular. Now Coca-Cola is getting rid of it along with some of its other, quote, “underperforming” products, including Odwalla juices and Zico coconut water.