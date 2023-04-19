Say Say Say What? Sir Paul Has A New Dance Song On The Charts?

Paul McCartney has a new hit . . . on the Billboard DANCE charts. Although technically, it’s not really “new”. At least not his part.

A producer named Kygo remade the 1983 jam “Say Say Say“, using original lyrics from Paul and Michael Jackson. And it just debuted on TWO Billboard charts: Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales.

It’s Paul’s first time on either chart . . . but he’s had dance hits in the past. One of them was the ORIGINAL “Say Say Say”, which made the Dance Club Songs chart in the ’80s.

He also made the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart in 2015, thanks to “FourFiveSeconds” with Kanye West and Rihanna.

The original: