Saying ‘OK Boomer’ At Work Could Get You Fired

2019 will be remembered as the year of ‘OK Boomer’. But be careful – using that catchphrase at work could get you fired. HR experts say dismissing someone with ‘OK Boomer’ could potentially be construed as age discrimination, which violates the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act. While a single ‘OK Boomer’ might pass by without issue, using it regularly could constitute harassment. Oh, and they don’t have to actually be a Boomer for it to count as age discrimination – the law protects anyone over the age of 40, which includes Gen Xers. Are you already tired of ‘OK Boomer’? What other catchphrases need to stay in 2019?