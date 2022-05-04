Scary & Baby Spice Are Joining “The Circle” On Netflix

Netflix’s popular social media reality show, “The Circle” is back for a new season and this time Spice Girls, Scary Spice and Baby Spice are raising the stacks of the cash prize.

How “The Circle” works is the candidates share an apartment building, although they live in separate flats and do not interact during the season. They utilize a specifically built social networking software to build a profile and communicate with the other participants. The lowest-rated players are eliminated.

Emma Bunton and Mel B will pose as “Jared,” trying to fool their competing neighbors in an effort to raise the cash prize from $50,000 to $150,000.

Thirteen episodes will roll out each week starting May 4th with the season finale on May 25th.

What Netflix show are you currently obsessed with?