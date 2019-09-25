'Scenes' from the Piano Man's songs: TV series based on Billy Joel's catalog in the works

Mike Colucci

Billy Joel's songs have always been populated with interesting characters -- the song "Piano Man" alone has several. But apparently, they're so interesting that they've inspired a new TV series.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, MGM Television is teaming up with Billy's song publishing company to create what's described as a "scripted arc-thology" called Scenes from an Italian Restaurant, after one of his most popular songs.

Every episode of the anthology will be based on the lyrics of Billy's songs and will feature characters like as Sgt. O'Leary and Mama Leone from "Movin' Out," as well as "The Stranger" and the "Piano Man." Perhaps Brenda and Eddie, the stars of "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" will show up, too.

All the songs will be "reimagined" and rearranged, with Billy's input. The anthology is being created by Kevin Fox, whose credits include Law & Order: SVU. Billy will serve as an executive producer.

"Billy Joel is a beautiful storyteller, and it just so happens that his stories are accompanied alongside remarkable songs," MGM TV executive Steve Stark tells The Hollywood Reporter. "This series is going to focus less on Billy's life and more on the stories inside his catalog of classic songs."

This marks the first time that an artist's entire catalog has been the basis for a TV show.

