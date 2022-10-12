School Bells: New kids book teaches ABCs with AC/DC

Jason Squires/WireImage

In addition to spreading the word of rock, AC/DC will soon be providing another educational service.

The Australian company Love Police Books has announced a new children’s book using the “Back in Black” rockers to teach the alphabet.

Titled The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet, the book introduces each letter with an AC/DC-themed cartoon and a short poem, such as, “A is for Angus, who thinks it’s good luck, to wear a school uniform, and walk like a duck.”

High-Voltage Alphabet will be released November 11 and is available to preorder now.

If you’re looking for an AC/DC book aimed at an older demographic, frontman Brian Johnson is releasing his memoir, The Lives of Brian: AC/DC, Me, and the Making of Back in Black, on October 25.

In other AC/DC news, the Royal Australian Mint has announced a new series of coins commemorating the band’s 50th anniversary. Brothers Angus and Malcolm Young founded AC/DC in Sydney in 1973.

