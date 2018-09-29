School bus crashes into local home

Friday evening, authorities with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue are worked to clear a scene, after a school bus was sent crashing into a home following a it collision with another vehicle.

The incident occurred in Friday at Delaware avenue, just off of South 25th street, in Fort Pierce.

According to the report, at least six people were involved in the crash but only four of them were sent to the hospital.

Authorities stated that three people including a child were in the car at the time of the accident, while three people including two children were on the bus.

No one on the bus was seriously injured, however, the bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger in the second vehicle and a child from the vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

Reports say the child suffered minor injuries while in the passenger of the other vehicle sustained major injuries.

