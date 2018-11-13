School Cafeteria Worker Writes Positive Messages to Students — On Bananas

An elementary school cafeteria employee is the joy we all wish our kids to experience during the school day.

What is joy? “Talking Bananas.”

Stacey Truman has worked at the elementary school for 10 years. At home, she writes positive messages on her bananas for her kids. She said the kids at school are just like her kids so she started doing it at school.

Messages like you are a superhero, you rock, smile, just breathe, if you dream it then you can achieve it.

The messages went viral when the Principal of the school posted the bananas that the kids call, Talking Bananas, online.

What ways do you give your kids positive affirmations?