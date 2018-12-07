School Installs Bacon Vending Machine

Bacon lovers on campus at Ohio State just got a special treat. A bacon vending machine!

The machine sells cooked and ready to eat Sugardale Foods, Hormel Food, and Smithfield Foods bacon.

For $1 students can grab a strip or a handful of bacon bites.

The Ohio Pork Council installed the machine to promote their products and to help students.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ohio State meat science program.

If you could have your own personal vending machine what would it sell?