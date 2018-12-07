Bacon lovers on campus at Ohio State just got a special treat. A bacon vending machine!
The machine sells cooked and ready to eat Sugardale Foods, Hormel Food, and Smithfield Foods bacon.
For $1 students can grab a strip or a handful of bacon bites.
The Ohio Pork Council installed the machine to promote their products and to help students.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ohio State meat science program.
If you could have your own personal vending machine what would it sell?
School Installs Bacon Vending Machine
