School Principal Has Message For Students She Misses!

A high school principal reached out to her students by parodying Maroon 5’s Girls Like You.

Melissa Cobb of Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista, Virginia expressed how much she missed her students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lyrics were changed to tell the students that she hopes they will be able to get back to school this year.

Cobb also offered tips for social distancing and hand-washing.

