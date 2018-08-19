A Houston, Texas school has removed a quote popularized by a former New York escort agency owner after a picture of the phrase led to a social media controversy.

The quote, which was displayed in a hallway above lockers, read, “The more you act like a lady, the more he’ll act like a gentleman.” The saying had been in place for five years, but was removed after a mother posted a picture of it on social media.

New York madam Sydney Biddle Barrows says she used the quote during the 1980s to guide her employees. She adds that she would tell them the quote served as a “basic rule that you should always keep in mind.”

Lisa Beckman, who first shared the image on Friday, says, “It’s perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility. It’s sexist, mysogonistic, and discriminatory!”

Her children do not attend the school where the quote was displayed. However, she saw it on a friend’s Facebook page and asked if she could share it.

Beckman says, “As soon as I saw it I was outraged.” She adds that it leads to a “misogynistic society. It’s a bigger problem than just a quote on a wall, it’s how women in this country are treated. My goal by posting it to Twitter was to get the school to take it down before any other children saw it.”

However, others disagree. Michael Waters tweeted, “Why would that be disgusting? I think it’s true in BOTH senses. If you act more like a gentleman, she will act more like a lady. This is to say- if you show nobility, more people will follow suit. I believe people are looking too much into this and CREATING an issue.”

Beckman says the school district removed the quote within 10 hours of her tweeting the photo.

The post School Removes “Sexist” Quote Following Social Media Controversy appeared first on 850 WFTL.