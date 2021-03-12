School says Words Like ‘Mom,’ ‘Dad,’ ‘Parents’ are Inappropriate

Seriously……sadly, yes.

A private school in New York City has issued guidance to its teachers and staff, warning them to avoid using terms like “mom,” “dad” and “parents” — because they make assumptions about students’ living arrangements or family status. Instead, Grace Church School recommends replacing the potentially offensive terms with “grown-ups,” “folks,” “family” or “guardians.”

The guide goes on to read, “Families are formed and structured in many ways. At Grace Church School, we use inclusive language that reflects this diversity. It’s important to refrain from making assumptions about who kids live with.”

Would you be offended to be called the “guardian” of a child you gave birth to? Would it be offensive for a teacher to incorrectly refer to a single parent as “parents?”

