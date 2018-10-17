School Shooting Rampage Kills 18 at Crimea School

There has been a bomb and shooting attack on a college in Crimea, the region Russia seized control of from Ukraine in 2014.

At least 18 people are dead and over 40 injured following a bomb and shooting attack at a college in Crimea.

It occurred at a polytechnic college in the Black Sea city of Kerch.

Authorities initially treated this as terror attack but it now seems to be a school shooting rampage.

Crimea’s regional leader, Sergey Aksyonov said on state television that the suspected attacker was a 22 year-old student at the college and that he has killed himself.

School shootings are extremely rare in Russia, this would be one of the worst ever here.

At least 13 people, most of them teenagers, are killed in an explosion at a college in Crimea, Russia says https://t.co/nAQ2A2WXHB pic.twitter.com/hj4Qh5RbpN — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 17, 2018

