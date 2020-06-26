School's In! Alice Cooper to host Rock Fantasy Camp "Masterclass" session in July

Courtesy of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp

School’s out for summer! Well, not quite: Alice Cooper has joined the growing list of rock stars who have signed on to host one of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp’s recently launched series of “Masterclass” virtual tutorials.

The legendary shock rocker’s interactive online class is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET. While most of the previous Masterclass events have range from between $100 to $200, Cooper’s tutorial and chat session costs $500. All proceeds raised will benefit the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s faith-based Solid Rock charity, which provides a supportive creative sanctuary for teenagers in the Phoenix area.

Other musicians slated to participate in newly announced “Masterclass” events include ex-Dio/Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice on July 9, Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson on July 10, acclaimed songwriter Holly Knight on July 11 and 12, journeyman rock bassist Rudy Sarzo on July 13, longtime Rolling Stones touring keyboardist Chuck Leavell on July 18, Deep Purple/Dixie Dregs guitarist Steve Morse on July 19, All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette on July 23 and Whitesnake guitarist Reb Beach on July 25.

During the Masterclasses, the featured artists will share vocal, musical and songwriting tips, tell stories about their eventful careers, answer questions from attendees and more.

In addition, surprise guest artists may pop into online classes unannounced.

Previously announced classes include ones hosted by Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner on June 26, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson on June 27, Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton on June 28, L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns on June 30 and longtime John Fogerty touring drummer Kenny Aronoff on July 14.

Here’s the full list of upcoming Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass events; start time is 8 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted:

6/26 –Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

6/27 — Megadeth’s David Ellefson (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

6/28 — Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton (sold out)

6/30 — Tracii Guns

7/1 — Mark Slaughter

7/7 — Eddie Trunk

7/9 — Vinny Appice

7/10 — Foreigner’s Jeff Pilson

7/11 — Jeff Scott Soto (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

7/11 — Songwriter Holly Knight

7/12 — Songwriter Holly Knight (starts at 4 p.m. ET)

7/13 — Rudy Sarzo

7/14 — Kenny Aronoff

7/15 — Alice Cooper

7/18 — Chuck Leavell (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

7/19 — Deep Purple’s Steve Morse (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

7/23 — All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette

7/25 — Whitesnake’s Reb Beach (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

By Matt Friedlander

