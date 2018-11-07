Schumer calls on acting AG to recuse himself from Mueller probe

Matthew G. Whitaker was named the acting Attorney General Wednesday after news broke of Jeff Sessions resignation.

Senate Minority Leader did not waste any time as he took to Twitter shortly after to call on the acting AG to recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller probe citing “previous comments defunding and imposing limitations on the investigation.”

Additionally, Schumer wrote the President “clearly” has “something to hide.”

Democrats are reacting to the news quickly, suggesting that the acting AG recuse himself and that Session’s resignation at the President’s request is proof that he has something to hide in connection with the investigation into meddling in the 2016 election.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Resigns

