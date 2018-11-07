Schumer calls on acting AG to recuse himself from Mueller probe

Matthew G. Whitaker was named the acting Attorney General Wednesday after news broke of Jeff Sessions resignation.

Senate Minority Leader did not waste any time as he took to Twitter shortly after to call on the acting AG to recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller probe citing “previous comments defunding and imposing limitations on the investigation.”

Given his previous comments advocating defunding and imposing limitations on the Mueller investigation, Mr. Whitaker should recuse himself from its oversight for the duration of his time as acting attorney general. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2018

Additionally, Schumer wrote the President “clearly” has “something to hide.”

Democrats are reacting to the news quickly, suggesting that the acting AG recuse himself and that Session’s resignation at the President’s request is proof that he has something to hide in connection with the investigation into meddling in the 2016 election.

This is a move to take over the Mueller probe, aimed at quashing accountability. And it just so happens to occur hours after Democrats take one chamber of Congress. The House and Senate should pass a law NOW to protect this investigation. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 7, 2018

Anyone associated with the Mueller probe appears to be the target of President Trump’s ire. Does that suggest nothing to hide? — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) November 7, 2018

