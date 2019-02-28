Science Agrees Girls Trips Are Good For Your Mental Health

If you’ve been thinking of planning a girls trip then you may want to solidify your plans because your mental health depends on it.

A recent study says that being with friends releases oxytocin which is commonly known as the “love” or “cuddle” hormone. Having more oxytocin in your body makes you feel trusting, empathetic and happy.

There has also been a study that connects your social relationships to your life span, so by planning that girls trip you could add years to your life!

When is the last time you went on a girls trip? How did you feel afterward?