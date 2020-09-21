Science Says Eating Cheese Gives You A Longer Life Expectancy

Can you blindly tell the difference between brie and camembert? Or an Italian Pecorino from an American Parmesan? Well your love of cheese can bring you more time to savor the flavors, says science. According to a study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, men who regularly ate cheese had a higher life expectancy than those who didn’t. Another study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed full-fat cheeses lowered cholesterol, while the journal Clinical Interventions in Aging said a daily dollop of ricotta cheese could improve muscle mass and balance in older adults. However, the fun police would like to remind you to enjoy it in moderation as many cheeses are high in sodium and saturated fat. Which are some of your favorite cheeses? Which foods are best topped with cheese?