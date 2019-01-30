Scientist Calculate Game Of Thrones Cast Survival Odds

Game of Thrones fans have been counting down the days until the final season premieres on April 14th.

The question on everyone’s mind is, “Who will survive the fight to take the iron throne?”

According to scientific calculations, the first people to get killed off have traditionally been low born males with high-loyalty and the people who have stood the test of time tend to be upper-class women.

Changing allegiances has also been a good strategy for survival throughout the seasons.

Based on those criteria and the previous kills on the show Sansa and Arya Stark have the best statistical chance of surviving the series.

Who do you think will take the iron throne?