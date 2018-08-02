Scientists Claim To Have “Solved” Bermuda Triangle Mystery

For decades pilots and captains have been warned about the dangers that lurk in the Bermuda Triangle just off the east coast of South Florida.

Now scientists may have answered what makes the area so deadly.

British scientists believe 100ft ‘rogue’ waves could be the reason why so many boats have been sunk in the mysterious Bermuda Triangle.

Also known as the Devil’s Triangle, the region in the North Atlantic Ocean, which sits in a triangle between Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico, is said to have claimed many vessels under mysterious conditions.

While legends have spoken about monsters or UFOs, scientists told Britain’s Channel 5 that the likely reason is giant rogue waves formed when north and south storms meet with storms from Florida.

Meanwhile the US Coast Guard denies that the area is dangerous saying it “does not recognize the existence of the so-called Bermuda Triangle as a geographic area of specific hazard to ships or planes.”

