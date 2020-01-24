Scientists Move Doomsday Clock Closer To Midnight

Scientists have set the dreaded Doomsday Clock 20 seconds closer to midnight, setting it the closest to what The Hill calls “a metaphorical point of Earth’s destruction” than ever before. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists created the clock in 1947 to represent how close our planet was from nuclear annihilation. The scientists decided to move the clock closer this year due to the nuclear fallout with Iran and North Korea, plus the breakdown of the Nuclear Forces Treaty between the U.S. and Russia. The clock was also moved as scientists accounted for climate change, citing devastating hurricanes and wildfires. The clock now sits at 100 seconds to midnight. Do you ever pay attention to the Doomsday clock? Do you think that we should heed these scientists warning about the Earth’s end?