Scientists On Why Stress Turns Your Hair Gray

You may have heard that stress makes your hair turn gray. Turns out that it’s not some urban myth.

Publishing their results in Nature, scientists at Harvard University have found that being under pressure triggers a nervous system response that affects the pigment-regenerating stem cells in hair follicles.

Testing on mice, researcher professor Ya-Chieh Hsu revealed, “After just a few days, all of the pigment-regenerating stem cells were lost. Once they’re gone, you can’t regenerate pigment any more. The damage is permanent.”

“I expected that stress was bad for the body — but the detrimental impact of stress that we discovered was beyond what I imagined,” Hsu added.

What have you heard causes hair to turn gray? When did you start going gray?