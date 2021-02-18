Scientists Sequence DNA From 1-Million-Year-Old Mammoth

Science may just have brought us one step closer to a real-life Jurassic Park. Researchers have successfully sequenced DNA from a 1-million-year-old mammoth – the oldest creature yet and roughly 500,000 years older than the previous record. The DNA was taken from three mammoth teeth excavated in Siberia over 50 years ago – and revealed they belonged to a previously unknown type of mammoth. But don’t buy your Jurassic Park tickets just yet – scientists think they’re near the limit of how old a creature can be with fully preserved DNA. Do you think science will ever be able to bring back an extinct species? What prehistoric creature would you most like to see in person?